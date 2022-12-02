Scott "Forrest" Martin

SCOTT "FORREST" MARTIN, who spent years in radio in creating and imaging positions, passed away from cancer in NASHVILLE at the age of 45. FORREST only recently found out he had liver cancer, and immediately began two rounds of chemo before losing his battle FRIDAY morning (12/2).

FORREST began his career in SPRINGFIELD, MO, making stops in ATLANTA, SEATTLE, LOS ANGELES, and NASHVILLE, including forking for then-CLEAR CHANNEL, working with Former VP/Imaging at iHEARTMEDIA KELLY DOHERTY and Former PD at Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES and currently Pres. Top 40 Content Dev/Strategy for iHEARTMEDIA JOHN IVEY, before moving on to APPLE MUSIC.

IVEY said, "The first time I met FORREST he was in a dark studio throwing different weights of meat against a wall to achieve a sound effect. I had to hire him. God bless him and his family."

DOHERTY said, “When we brought FORREST to KIIS, I took him to meet RYAN SEACREST. The first thing FORREST does? Pulls out his phone, shows RYAN a picture of his car parked in RYAN’s spot and says ‘Thanks for the parking spot!’ FORREST was one-of-a-kind, a soulmate, a best friend, a mentor and one of the funniest and loving people I’ve ever met. I can’t fathom a world without him. I love you FORREST, ‘you filthy animal’.”

RACHEL MCGRATH said, “’Get away from me, you filthy animal,’ unflappably ordered an offbeat, ingenious, fedora clad man, as I came bounding down the hallway of CLEAR CHANNEL ATLANTA for my initiatory time. Little did I know I was approaching a human who would be my best friend for 16 years. Mario Kart playing pizza parties for 2- he always let me be Yoshi and bought me my own special controller , hilarious trips to THE APPLE STORE before he became an APPLE Badass, and thousands of hours long FaceTimes. Through dynamic cities, relationships, and even hardships, our love was indestructible. F and I always joked that we knew things about each other we’d take to the grave- but never did I imagine he’d take his in his prime. But alas, it’s always the good ones. Or in F’s case- the uncommon, inimitable, extraordinary one. To meet FORREST was a novelty. To love and be loved by FORREST was pure magic.”

FROSTBYTES RADIO IMAGING’s JOHN FROST said, “FORREST was the most supportive and talented Prod God I can name. It seemed like everyone was one of his friends, and I count him as one of my best. His enthusiasm to help you out of your most recent DAW crash, was only rivaled by his dedication to craft. If you didn’t get to know him, know he was a creator. A supporter. A collaborator. And if you knew him, you already know the loss we experienced today. I hurt. I can only hope he continues to visit me. Ironically, just like his FACETIME calls, he has now disconnected. Before I had the chance to say goodbye. I miss you buddy. Thank you for everything.”

FORREST requested he did not want a funeral, and Celebration of Life events will soon be announced. Tributes on FACEBOOK can be found here.

