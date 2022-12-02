Takeoff (Photo: HurricaneHank - Shutterstock.com)

Police in HOUSTON have arrested and charged 33-year-old PATRICK CLARK with the NOVEMBER 1 murder of MIGOS rapper, TAKEOFF (KIRSHNIK KHARI BALL).

On NOVEMBER 22, another man, CAMERON JOSHUA, was arrested in connection to the murder. JOSHUA was charged with felony possession of a weapon.

TAKEOFF was shot and killed just outside of a HOUSTON bowling alley after a private party.

NBC NEWS and TMZ have more.

