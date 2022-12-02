-
KHMX (Mix 96.5)/Houston Sets 'Deck The Hall Ball'
by Tom Cunningham
December 5, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON is in festive holiday season mode, with their DECK THE HALL BALL set for 12/13 at SPACE CITY’s beloved BAYOU MUSIC CENTER.
It’s an outstanding lineup, with ONEREPUBLIC, THE BAND CAMINO and a special solo acoustic performance by DERMOT KENNEDY scheduled to rock the house. DECK THE HALL BALL is sponsored by PEPTO BISMOL.