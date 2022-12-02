Four Hours Of Rockin' Christmas Favorites

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS will once again present the annual UNCLE JOE’S ROCKIN’ CHRISTMAS SHOW 2022. This four-hour commercial free special, the creation of longtime SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA radio personality JOE BENSON, will feature great "Rockin’ Holiday" tunes, rare nuggets and personal artist stories.

BENSON, known for his four decades at KLOS/LOS ANGELES and former Classic Rock station KSWD (THE SOUND)/LOS ANGELES, is currently the host of the nightly syndicated program “ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK NIGHTS," the weekend artist interview show “OFF THE RECORD” and is author of the “UNCLE JOE’S RECORD GUIDE” series of Rock & Roll history books.

To get the password for this special program or for information, contact DOUG INGOLD at dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.

