First Episode Available Now

Former NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR (NET NEWS 8/30/22) recently installed a home studio and have launched a podcast.

LOPER said, "The first episode is available now on SPOTIFY or LOPERANDRANDI.com. We've also inked a deal with ROSS EATMAN of EATMAN AND ASSOCIATES to represent us in finding our next broadcast home. We lost our longtime agent, NORM SCHRUTT, in 2020. MIKE RING was amazing for us after NORM's death and we are extremely appreciative of his help and guidance."

Follow Loper and Randi at @loperandrandi.

