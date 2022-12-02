Curtis LeGeyt (Photo: NAB.org)

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) issued a statement in response to the announcement by the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE that it will mark up the AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT this week.

The ACT, supported by the recording industry, would mandate a new performance fee on free, local radio stations. The NAB has long held that passage would "jeopardize local jobs, prevent new artists from breaking into the recording business and harm the hundreds of millions of AMERICANS who rely on local radio."

According to the NAB, broadcasters have the strong bipartisan support of legislators from across the country to support the LOCAL RADIO FREEDOM ACT, which opposes a performance royalty, and is backed by more than 250 members of the HOUSE and SENATE.

NAB President/CEO CURTIS LeGEYT issued the following statement: "More than 250 bipartisan cosponsors of the LOCAL RADIO FREEDOM ACT, including a majority of the HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, stand with AMERICA’s local broadcasters against this onerous performance fee that would irrevocably damage local radio. In spite of this, the recording industry continues its uncompromising pursuit of this one-sided proposal that would upend the relationship between artists and broadcast radio.

"NAB remains committed to working to find a mutually beneficial solution to this decades-old policy disagreement, but this AMFA proposal is not the answer," he continued. "A markup of this legislation as drafted simply ensures that yet another CONGRESS will pass without meaningful progress on this issue."

