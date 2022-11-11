KOSI Cares

During their 12-hour radiothon on THURSDAY 12/1, the staff of BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER raised a staggering $245,354 for RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES/DENVER. RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE’s mission continues to support families with sick children, operating two houses locally. One in DENVER and one in AURORA, CO.

KOSI PD JIM LAWSON said, “Our entire staff is very proud of our incredibly generous listeners who opened up their hearts to help assist families with housing while they focus on the health of their child.”

