Format Change This Morning

As first reported this past weekend (NET NEWS 12/03) CUMULUS Classic Rocker WNNX (ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA is preparing to spin the format wheel this morning at 6a (ET) and word is that the wheel will land on Classic Alternative.

The WNNX site has been dark all weekend and the stream has been offline on the site but can be heard here.

All weekend, in constant play there has been the classic Alt hit by THE VERVE/Bittersweet Symphony followed by a whispered promo saying, “It’s coming … same as it ever was, MONDAY morning, 6am” and it segues back into THE VERVE/Bittersweet Symphony.

ALL ACCESS has previously reported that the syndicated ELLIOT IN THE MORNING show had been dropped. Other staff changes include the departure of midday talent LINDSEY MARIE and afternoon star SOUTHSIDE STEVE. Still, no word on PD AXEL LOWE or other staff adjustments.

Updates are coming, here on ALL ACCESS.

« see more Net News