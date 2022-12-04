FLR's Andrew, Vidare Creative's Bill and FLR's Midday Host Shannyn

FAMILY LIFE RADIO (FLR) surpassed the goal of their DECEMBER fundraiser by 118%. INTENTIONAL LIVING (IL), a flagship program of FLR, ended up at 100% of the goal. The theme of the fundraiser was "Because of You," which showcased the many life changing testimonies of listeners who shared their reasons on why they give and listen. The FLR and IL on air hosts worked with the team from VIDARE CREATIVE.

FLR’s Chief broadcast engagement officer MIKE KANKELFRITZ said, “With inflation, high gas prices, economic hardships and continued uncertainty framing our reality this past year, we continue to be blown away and humbled by the generosity of our listeners. God has moved in their hearts, and we are so thankful for His goodness.”

VIDARE CREATIVE CCO officer DAVE KIRBY added, “When faced with an uncertain economy, the organizations who have consistently engaged and invested in their donors will always rise to the top. FAMILY LIFE RADIO is one of those ministries, and it shows. We’re so grateful to partner with an amazing team!”

