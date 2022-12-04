Kaye

The syndicated MARK KAYE SHOW hosted it’s 5th Annual HO, HO, HOLD ‘EM CHARITY POKER TOURNAMENT on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1st, raising a record-breaking $36K for MARK KAYE’s children’s charity KAYE’S KIDS. This year’s tournament made history as all three of the top players were women. LINDA PURVIS took home the title, the trophy, and the $1000 cash prize.

KAYE said, “We’ve never had a woman place in the top three before, and this year the ladies dominated!” He added, “We had an incredible turnout which helped make this such an amazing event. The players, the spectators, the sponsors came out in force. Every year this tournament gets bigger and better. And every year we are able to raise more and more money for KAYE’S KIDS.”

MARK and his wife PAM created KAYE’S KIDS eight years ago on MARK’s 40th birthday. They partnered with DREAMS COME TRUE, INC. to deliver “dream gifts” to young children battling life-threatening illnesses.

