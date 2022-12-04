Friday, December 9th

COX RADIO's WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA BAY will host SERRANO's TOY CHEST on FRIDAY DECEMBER 9th. WPOI's APD/PM Drive Host SERRANO will partner with the U.S.MARINE CORE and TOYS FOR TOTS for a toy drive to benefit local kids in need.

Growing up less fortunate in the BAY AREA, SERRANO now gives back to a charity program that helped him and his sister as children get toys under the CHRISTMAS tree. The live broadcast and toy drive begins at 3p (ET) at the PINELLAS PARK, WALMART off of US 19.

