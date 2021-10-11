Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Smith/Petras Hold Top Spot; Taylor Runner Up; Guetta/Rexha Top 3; Jax Top 10

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "Unholy," up 413 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Anti-Hero," up 1778 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA is nearing the top 3, rising 6*-3* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 1246 spins

* JAX enters the top 10, up 13*-10* with "Victoria's Secret" at +713 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR vaults into the top 15, climbing 19*-14* with "Made You Look" at +1653 spins

* BEYONCE also goes top 15 with "Cuff It," moving 17*-15* and +580 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI enters the top 20, up 21*-19* with "Forget Me," up 229 spins

* ROSA LINN also goes top 20 with "SNAP," up 22*-20* and +233 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT leaps 29*-24* with "Lavender Haze," up 1198 spins

* PINK has the top debut at 38* with "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" at +243 spins

* BEACH WEATHER enters at 39* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc."

Rhythmic: Beyonce Surges To #1; King Combs x Kodak Black Rise; Glorilla Top 10; Lil Baby Top 15

* BEYONCE takes the top spot, surging 4*-1* with "Cuff It" - up 813 spins

* TYGA is up 484 spins, moving 5*-4* with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE, up 484 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK go 8*-6* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - up 285 spins

* GLORILLA enters the top 10, up 13*-9* with "Tomorrow 2" featuring CARDI B up 308 spins

* LIL BABY enters the top 15 with "Heyy," up 16*-15* and +203 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE now have two in the top 20, rising 26*-18* with "Rich Flex," up 483 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 20 with "Unholy," up 25*-20* and +152 spins

* LIL UZI VERT vaults 38*-26* with "Just Wanna Rock," up 471 spins

* TAI'AYSHA has the top debut at 34* with "Sorry," up 204 spins

* NICKI MINAJ, MALUMA, and MYRIAM FARES debut at 40* with "Tukoh Taka" and is up 307 spins

Urban: Beyonce Scores Dual Chart Topper; Drake & 21 Savage 'Rich Flex' Top 10; Big Boogie Top 15; Monica/Ty Dolla Top 20

* BEYONCE vaults 4*-1* at Urban as well with "Cuff It," up 957 spins to grab the top spot at both Rhythmic and Urban this week

* GLORILLA remains at 2* with "Tomorrow 2 " featuring CARDI B, up 609 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 10, up 16*-10* with "Rich Flex" - up 566 spins

* BIG BOOGIE enters the top 15, up 17*-15* with "Pop Out," up 212 spins

* MONICA enters the top 20 with "Friends," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, up 22*-20* and is +129 spins

* FINESSE2TYMES surges 29*-21* with "Back End," up 325 spins

* PEEZY has the top debut at 37* with "2 Million Up," up 182 spins

* HITKIDD debuts at 39* with "Shabooya," featuring GLOSSUP and KID CARBON

* CHRIS BROWN debuts at 40* with his multi-format hit "Under The Influence"

Hot AC: Taylor Holds Top Spot; Jax Runner Up; Guetta/Rexha, Smith/Petras Rise; Lewis Capaldi Top 10

* TAYLOR SWIFT holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Anti-Hero," up 299 spins

* JAX moves into the runner up spot, going 5*-2* with "Victoria's Secret," at +305 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA are up 464 spins, up 8*-6* with "I'm Good (Blue)"

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS rise 9*-7* with "Unholy," up 595 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI enters the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Forget Me"

* AVRIL LAVIGNE and YUNGBLUD are top 20, up 23*-19* with "I'm A Mess," up 217 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT vaults 40*-25* with "Lavender Haze," up 336 spins

Active Rock: Bush New Chart Topper; Falling In Reverse Top 5; Metallica Debuts Huge; Three Days Grace Top 15

* BUSH land another chart topper, leaping 2*-1* with "More Than Machines," up 93 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Voices In My Head"

* METALLICA scores an enormous debut at 7* with "Lux Aertna" with 1367 first week spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE go top 15 with "I Am The Weapon," up 17*-15*

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE debut at 36* with "Werewolf" at +72 spins

* SHALLOW SIDE debut at 39* with "The Worst Kind"

* SLEEPING WITH SIRENS enter at 40* with "Complete Collapse"

Alternative: Blink-182 Hold Top Spot; Top 10 Mostly Steady; Smashing Pumpkins Top 15

* BLINK-182 hold the top spot with "EDGING" for a 5th week

* Most of the top 10 remain steady

* Inside the top 5, WEEZER is +116 spins with "Records" and holds at 4*

* ALL TIME LOW move 7*-6* with "Sleepwalking," up 113 spins

* MANESKIN hold at 10* with "The Loneliest," up 148 spins

* PHOENIX rise 15*-13* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG at +148 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS is top 15 with "Beguiled," up 16*-15* and is +109 spins

* YUNGBLUD is +102 spins with "Tissues," up 19*-17*

* JEAN DAWSON debuts at 38* with "Sick Of It"

* KOE WETZEL debuts at 40* with "Creeps"

Triple A: Phoenix/Ezra Koening New #1; Talk Top 3; Charley Crockett Top 10; Paramore, Mitski Top 20

* PHOENIX take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG

* TALK also go top 3 with "Run Away To Mars," up 5*-3* and is +25 spins

* CHARLEY CROCKETT enters the top 10, moving 11*-8* with "I'm Just A Clown," up 43 spins

* PARAMORE goes top 20, rising 21*-19* with "This Is Why," up 24 spins

* MITSKI also goes top 20 with "Should've Been Me," moving 22*-20*

* MT. JOY debuts at 28* with "Evergreen"

