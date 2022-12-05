Gathering Toys & Food For Holidays

SIERRA H BROADCASTING Rhythmic AC KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE)/PHOENIX afternoon host CRISCO KIDD's annual "TON OF TOYS & HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE" gets underway FRIDAY (12/9), collecting unwrapped toys, toiletries, and non-perishable food for UMON NEW DAY CENTERS, UNITED FOOD BANK, and TOYS FOR TOTS AZ. KIDD will set up at a PHOENIX-area WALMART FRIDAY morning and camp there through MONDAY at 8p.

KIDD said, "This is the 15TH ANNUAL CRISCO KIDD’S TON OF TOYS and now, HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE, and I'm beyond thankful for SIERRA H BROADCASTING in keeping this tradition alive in the VALLEY, helping hundreds of families and veterans, and thousands of kids locally since 2016!

"Thank you so much to our partners for helping us get a headstart with food and toy packages and thank you to the volunteers who have signed up to assist this weekend. No child should be left behind this season and no family should go hungry. We'd be honored to receive the gift of your donation."

