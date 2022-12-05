Agreement With Experian

MAGELLAN AI's attribution platform for podcasts will now use EXPERIAN's Identity Graph technology for digital identity resolution.

"The diversification of podcast hosting and listening platforms can lead to wildly varying data coming from publishers and advertisers," said MAGELLAN AI CEO CAMERON HENDRIX. "Through collaboration with EXPERIAN, we can map data with precision to clean up reporting for our clients and provide them with incredibly accurate attribution results."

"Advertisers and marketers want to be confident in planning, optimizing and measuring the success of their campaigns," said EXPERIAN MARKETING SERVICES SVP/Sales and Partnerships CHRIS FEO. "While fragmentation continues to challenge marketers, we're excited to work with MAGELLAN AI to enable more intelligent podcast campaigns."

Attribution by MAGELLAN AI is in beta with official rollout targeted for first quarter 2023; Sign up for the beta here.

