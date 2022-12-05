Lewis

CUMULUS MEDIA/HUNTSVILLE, AL VP/Market Manager JOHN LEWIS has been promoted to Regional VP/Market Manager for the HUNTSVILLE and CHATTANOOGA clusters. LEWIS joined CUMULUS in 2009 and served in VP/Market Manager positions for CHATTANOOGA; MACON; ALBANY, NY; PENSACOLA; LEXINGTON, KY' and MEMPHIS before taking over the HUNTSVILLE market.

Pres./Operations BOB WALKER said, “We are excited to have JOHN continue to lead our talented HUNTSVILLE team and to expand his duties to again lead the successful team in CHATTANOOGA. His passion for our industry and his enthusiastic leadership style are key reasons for his success.”

LEWIS said, “I am very appreciative of CUMULUS for this opportunity to lead the CHATTANOOGA and HUNTSVILLE markets. I am so excited and honored to re-join the amazing CHATTANOOGA team and help both markets continue to grow and thrive over the coming years.”

The HUNTSVILLE cluster includes Country WWFF (NASH ICON 93.3), Sports WUMP-A-W280BA (SPORTSRADIO 730 THE UMP), R&B WHRP, and Top 40 WZYP. The CHATTANOOGA cluster is comprised of Country WOGT (NEW COUNTRY 107.9), News-Talk WGOW-A, News-Talk WGOW-F (TALK! RADIO 102.3), and Classic Rock WSKZ (KZ 106).

