One Day Left To Sign Up For RAB Radio Sales Essentials Workshop
by Perry Michael Simon
December 5, 2022 at 7:01 AM (PT)
TODAY is the last day to register for the latest edition of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Radio Sales Essentials workshop, set to stream TOMORROW (12/6) 9a-4:30p (CT).
The one-day course is aimed at both new and experienced radio sales personnel and covers the "consultant style" of selling, identifying prospects, proposals and presentation skills, copywriting, and other aspects of radio sales.
Tuition is $99 per person for RAB members. Sign up here.