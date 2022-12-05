Bertschinger

MIDWESTERN BROADCASTING Top 40 WJZQ (Z-93)/TRAVERSE CITY, MI has a new PD, inking former crosstown MACDONALD GARBER Top 40 WKHQ and Classic Country WSRT (106.7 STAR COUNTRY) PD BILL "BROADWAY" BERTSCHINGER for the post. BERTSCHINGER, who will also do middays at the station, succeeds RON PRITCHARD, who is now focusing on his morning show.

BERTSCHINGER said, "Thank you for all of the well wishes. I tried to get out of radio but nothing fulfills me like being behind a mic. I am looking forward to my best opportunity yet. Thanks to CHRIS DAVIS and CHRIS WARREN for the opportunity. Z-93 is now 'Live And Local' from 6a-7p. The other guys...not so much."

Reach out to BERTSCHINGER at Broadway.radio@yahoo.com.

