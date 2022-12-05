Second Wave Of Artists Announced

COUNTRY TO COUNTRY (C2C) has announced its second wave of performers for this year's 10th anniversary celebration. Added to the main stage lineup this year is WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MORGAN EVANS. Also added for "CMA PRESENTS INTRODUCING NASHVILLE" are first timers TYLER BRADEN, CAYLEE HAMMACK and ALANA SPRINGSTEEN. And added to the SPOTLIGHT STAGE are AMANDA SHIRES, ASHLEY COOKE, COREY KENT, DRAKE MILLIGAN, ELVIE SHANE, KAMERON MARLOWE, MACKENZIE PORTER, MADELINE EDWARDS, and SAM WILLIAMS. Local artist KEZIA GILL will make an appearance on the GLASGOW SPOTLIGHT STAGE.

C2C is set for the O2 in LONDON, 3ARENA in DUBLIN, and THE OVO HYDRO in GLASGOW from FRIDAY, MARCH 10th to SUNDAY, MARCH 12th, 2023. As previously reported, ZAC BROWN BAND, THOMAS RHETT and LADY A are set to headline the festival (NET NEWS 10/17). Tickets for both DUBLIN and GLASGOW are on sale now.

