On Tour

The RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have announced the details of their 23-date Global Tour for 2023. The North American dates run from MARCH 29th in VANCOUVER through MAY 25th in HOUSTON, including a stop on MAY 19th in GULF SHORES, AL for HANGOUT MUSIC FESTIVAL. The European dates begin JUNE 18th in the NETHERLANDS and end JULY 23rd in GLASGOW.

Joining RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS on select dates of the LIVE NATION-produced tour will be THE STROKES, IGGY POP, THE ROOTS, THE MARS VOLTA, ST. VINCENT, CITY AND COLOUR, THUNDERCAT, and KING PRINCESS.

Tickets go on sale starting FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th at 10a local time. Find the tour dates and more info here.

Meanwhile, the CHILI PEPPERS will be playing the iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO '23 festival on JANUARY 14th in LOS ANGELES at the KIA FORUM followed by eight dates across NEW ZEALAND and AUSTRALIA with POST MALONE.

« back to Net News