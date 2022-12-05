Coming Next Week

YES NETWORK BROOKLYN NETS television analyst SARAH KUSTOK is hosting a new podcast for iHEARTPODCASTS and the NBA. "NBA PULSE WITH SARAH KUSTOK" will be a three-times-weekly show debuting on DECEMBER 12th.

KUSTOK, who also hosts shows for SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO, FOX SPORTS, and CBS SPORTS NETWORK, will be joined by a rotating group of NBA App writers, MICHAEL C. WRIGHT, SHAUN POWELL, MARK MEDINA, STEVE ASCHBURNER, and JOHN SCHUHMANN, on the podcast.

