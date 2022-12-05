Top 10

For the third week in a row, iHEARTRADIO promos far outpaced paid advertising to continue in the lead on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 28-DECEMBER 4, falling just a bit from 118,257 instances two weeks ago and 96,370 instances last week to a still-dominant 95,377. PROGRESSIVE, after a week in 83rd place, rebounded back into the top 10 to take second place, with INDEED also returning after spending THANKSGIVING week outside the top 100.

The top 10 this week:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 95377 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#83; 48255)

3. THE HOME DEPOT (#2; 38819)

4. INDEED (--; 37716)

5. LOWE'S (#5; 36274)

6. KOHL'S (#4; 33626)

7. STATE FARM (#6; 32929)

8. BOOST MOBILE (#3; 32876)

9. VICKS (#12; 30043)

10. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#7; 27847)

