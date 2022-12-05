Zimmerman (Photo: Chris Ashlee)

Congratulations to WARNER/WEA/ELEKTRA artist BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and his promotion team for scoring his first #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart with his Platinum-certified debut single, "Fall In Love." The song hits the chart summit in a speedy 23 weeks, after impacting Country radio in JULY. ZIMMERMAN's follow-up single, "Rock And A Hard Place," impacts Country radio immediately, and is already Platinum certified and at #55 on the MEDIABASE chart.

The 22-year-old ILLINOIS native with the Rock-infused Country sound has scored more than a billion career streams to date and headlined a sold-out tour, in addition to being named an AMAZON MUSIC "2022 Artist to Watch" and a YOUTUBE "Trending Artist on the Rise." He will tour with MORGAN WALLEN in 2023.

Prior to making music his full-time career, ZIMMERMAN worked jobs at a meat processing plant and on a gas pipeline. He will perform his new single on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA on DECEMBER 27th.

