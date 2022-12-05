Nancy Niederhauser

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Mgr./Regional Promotion on the loss of his mother, NANCY NIEDERHAUSER. She died on SATURDAY (12/3) after suffering a brain bleed. She was 94.

Services will be held on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th at 1p (CT) at HUTTON & McELWAIN FUNERAL HOME in MACON, MO.

MARK shared on FACEBOOK, "She will be greatly missed by all who know her. She was kind, loving and very funny and witty. She taught literally hundreds to play piano, was very involved in the FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH, and played piano untold times for all kinds of events and functions,. Mom was a huge Mizzou supporter, especially of basketball and marching and Mini Mizzou. For years, Mom and Dad went to the Mizzou basketball games live, and then would come home and watch the tape they had made of the game." He also called her a "wonderful mom, friend, daughter, grandmother, and had very recently become a great grandmother."

