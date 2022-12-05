Blakk Is Back

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO has brought back former BONE personality NIKKI BLAKK for afternoons replacing JOE "JOE HAWK" CECCOTTI who has left the station. BLAKK, who rocked KSAN for a decade until leaving in 2015 for the concert business, will start MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th.

KSAN PD CHASTA MICHAELIS said, “NIKKI has a long and important history with KSAN, spending 10 years at the station previously. I’m confident she will bring a great deal of experience, knowledge, passion, and familiarity to The Bonehead family. We are very excited about the future with NIKKI BLAKK back at THE BONE.”

BLAKK said, "When I left radio in 2015, it was always my intention to return. I had intended to do it sooner, but better late than never! I am looking forward to reuniting with my Bonehead Family and coming home to where it all began and where I belong, 107.7 THE BONE.”

BLAKK is a BAY AREA native, who started her radio broadcasting career while a student at SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY, interning for THE BONE. She also worked at KMRQ/MODESTO, KSJO/SAN JOSE, and KXFX/SANTA ROSA before joining KSAN in 2005. In 2015, she left radio to work in the concerts and touring arenas, where she was most recently Road Manager for JACKSON BROWNE.

« see more Net News