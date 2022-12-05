Sold

FRANK IORIO, JR.'s PITTSBURGH RADIO PARTNERS, LLC, which closed on its $1.8 million purchase of News-Talk-Oldies WISR-A-W298CW, Country WBUT-A-W247DF, and Active Rock WLER-F (THE ROCK STATION)/BUTLER, PA from BUTLER COUNTY RADIO NETWORK INC. in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/7), is selling the stations to ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING, INC. for $2.55 million ($127,500 deposit, $1,422,500 cash, $1 million in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, WOODCHUCK RADIO, LLC is selling Variety WEXP (MUD RADIO)/BRANDON, VT to MUD RADIO LLC for $30,000 plus an LMA before closing.

And REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS has closed on the sale of AC KZST and K256DA/SANTA ROSA, CA, Classic Hits KWVF (102.7 THE WOLF)/GUERNEVILLE, CA, and K273CU/PETALUMA, CA to AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP is $6 million.

