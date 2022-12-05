Riggs

COX MEDIA GROUP KKBQ (93Q COUNTRY)/HOUSTON has hired ANDY “RIGGS” RIGGLE as co-host of the 93Q MORNING SHOW. He joins co-hosts ERICA RICO and KATELYN MAIDA on the show effective TODAY (12/5). RIGGS succeeds TIM TUTTLE, who left the 93Q MORNING SHOW in MAY after 17 years with the station (NET NEWS 5/10).

RIGGS brings more than 22 years of radio and media experience to the Lone Star state. In 2013, he joined now AUDACY's Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS FM)/MILWAUKEE after previously hosting afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA’s Sports Talk WRNW/MILWAUKEE.

CMG HOUSTON’s Dir./Operations TRAVIS MOON said, "I am beyond pumped to have RIGGS join the 93Q MORNING SHOW. In a time where listeners crave genuine connection, RIGGS will bring joy and authenticity to our amazing listeners in HOUSTON. Not only is he creative and community driven, his positivity and enthusiasm are infectious. This is going to be fun!"

RIGGS added, “I’m astronomically excited to jump headfirst into the world of Country music and wake up the city of HOUSTON, along with KATELYN MAIDA and ERICA RICO. I was ready to focus full time on my mental health nonprofit, HEARTHEAD (helping people pay for therapy), but this opportunity was just too good and too big! I’m ready for this amazing new adventure. Thank you to CMG, [VP/Audience & Operations] CHRIS EAGAN, and the incredible TRAVIS MOON for believing in me and taking a chance on a Midwest guy from WISCONSIN by way of INDIANA.”

« see more Net News