O'Brien (Photo: Jessica Crans)

BBR MUSIC GROUP (BBRMG) has promoted SCOTTY O’BRIEN to VP/Promotion, Marketing SXM RADIO. He was most recently Dir./Southeast Regional Promotion for BROKEN BOW RECORDS. He will continue to serve in that capacity, as well as overseeing SIRIUSXM airplay for all BBRMG imprints (which also include STONEY CREEK and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS), producing syndicated content and developing overall promotion and marketing strategies for those platforms for artists across the label group.

BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/Promotion CARSON JAMES said, "SCOTTY's unique approach and tireless work ethic make him ideal for this promotion. He has been driving key relationships such as SIRIUS XM for years, so this is due recognition of a role he has already been filling from his pure passion for our artists.”

Added BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP JOJAMIE HAHR, “SCOTTY is innovative and engaging. He knows how to identify strategic needs and find creative solutions. Through his curiosity and insatiable hunger to promote and further the career of our incredible artists, he has carved out a valuable role that elevates his skill set and sets him apart as a leader in the company.”

O'BRIEN has been with the company since 2011. Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News