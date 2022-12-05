Raising Money For Children's Hospital

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's five CHARLOTTE, NC stations (Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1), Hip Hop WPEG, Country WSOC-F (103.7), R&B WBAV (V 101.9), and AC (CHRISTMAS) WKQC) will host their 11th annual SECRET SANTA live radiothon to benefit the NOVANT HEALTH HEMBY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th from 6a to 7p (ET).

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Music & Entertainment and CHARLOTTE OM JOHN REYNOLDS said, “This is an event that our cluster looks forward to every year. We’re excited to provide comfort and resources to children and their families during the upcoming holiday season.”

NOVANT HEALTH HEMBY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL Medical Dir. DR. EUGENE DAUGHERTY said, “At NOVANT HEALTH HEMBY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, pediatric care extends beyond the patient and includes their families as well. With a long legacy in the CHARLOTTE community, HEMBY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL cares for more than 30,000 children each year. We’re able to continue providing state-of-the-art medical care and resources to our youngest patients with the help of our community members. We are proud and honored to be the beneficiary of BEASLEY’s 11th annual SECRET SANTA event.”

Last year, the BEASLEY CHARLOTTE radio stations collectively raised more than $90,000 for the hospital.

