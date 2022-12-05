Over $63K For Leaven Kids

ALPHA MEDIA's AC KUIC/SACRAMENTO VALLEY has raised over $63K with the 5th Annual RADIO-THON FOR LEAVEN KIDS. The 14 hour event generated a $23,619.98 increase from last year.

The mission of LEAVEN KIDS is to transform marginalized communities through tutoring and mentoring for kids. They work to eliminate crime in neighborhoods by providing year-round tutoring and mentoring, as well as a safe place where parents know their children are protected and well cared for.

Sr. VP/Market Manager PHIL D'ANGELO said, "Wow! Over $60,000 raised this year for LEAVEN KIDS. Thank you KUIC listeners, community members, and our ALPHA MEDIA staff. Thank you also for LEAVEN KIDS' continued commitment and efforts to help the youth in our community!"

