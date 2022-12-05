Three Times A Week

Comedian MICHAEL COLYAR is hosting a new podcast for iHEARTPODCASTS. "MICHAEL TALKS TO ERRBODY" kicked off MONDAY (12/5) with an interview with YOUTUBE personality TS MADISON; future guests include MIKE TYSON and REGINA KING. The show will post three times a week.

“In today’s society and political climate, people need laughs and a positive outlet,” said COLYAR. “Conversations often help us unfold into our greatest selves and ‘MICHAEL TALKS TO ERRBODY’ is 30 minutes of conversation filled with laughter, enlightenment and feel-goodness.”

