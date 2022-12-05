Bubba

BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE called into HOWARD STERN's SIRIUSXM show MONDAY (12/5) in a segment that also appeared on BUBBA's podcast.

The conversation covered BUBBA's girlfriend ("I'm not on TINDER!," BUBBA insisted), his weight (291, BUBBA said), and male potency pills (with BUBBA imparting medical information on the prostate-friendly effects of CIALIS; "I think BUBBA works for CIALIS," STERN mused), then became a conversation between the real BUBBA and the show's "Fake BUBBA." BUBBA hosted a show on STERN's SIRIUSXM channels in 2006-2010.

Hear the segment on BUBBA's podcast here.

