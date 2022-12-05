Lynyrd Skynyrd In Concert (Photo: Joel Shover Photography)

The sold-out, LYNYRD SKYNYRD-headlined BOOTS ON THE SAND-promoted HURRICANE IAN BENEFIT CONCERT at HERTZ ARENA in NAPLES, FL, generated over $1.5 million for disaster relief (NET NEWS 11/4).

The DECEMBER 1st concert also featured TED NUGENT, TRACY LAWRENCE, IRA DEAN, GAVIN DeGRAW, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's BRIAN KELLEY, RAELYNN and JOHN RICH. NAPLES, FL, resident comedian JIM BREUER MC'ed the evening. A highlight included BREUER, DEAN and DeGRAW joining LYNYRD SKYNYRD for “Sweet Home ALABAMA,” with the sold-out crowd singing along to every word.

Additionally, 500 tickets to the show were donated to those heavily impacted by the record-breaking storm. Concert organizers worked with local non-profit groups, churches, local law enforcement agencies and first responders to identify the ticket recipients.

A silent auction also helped raise funds and included one-of-a-kind memorabilia such as signed wrapped guitars from all the artists and more.

The event was produced by LIVE NATION and IRA DEAN for BOOTS ON THE SAND, INC. Proceeds from the concert will be directed to the FLORIDA DISASTER FUND through VOLUNTEER FLORIDA, COLLIER COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, COLLABORATORY and CHARLOTTE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION.

BOOTS ON THE SAND is dedicated to the recovery of SOUTHWEST FLORIDA in the aftermath of HURRICANE IAN.

