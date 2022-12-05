Fisher

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS has selected voiceover and imaging producer SCOTT FISHER for its roster. He'll be teamed up with lead female voice RACHEL McGRATH.

KPLX PD MIKE PRESTON commented, “We auditioned several great voices, but SCOTT really stood out to us, and after speaking personally with him, realized he was the kind of person we wanted on our team. After just a short time, he feels like he’s a part of our staff. He is a radio guy through and through and understands exactly what we need!”

FISHER is represented by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY's LISA MARBER RICH and RICKY MEYER at (212) 730-4500. His full range or work can be heard here.

