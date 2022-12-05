Most Added

Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist TYLER HUBBARD and his label promotion team for landing the most-added single at Country radio this week with "Dancin' In The Country." It nets 50 new stations this week, joining four that were already on board.

The achievement comes just three weeks after HUBBARD (who launched his career as half of hit-making duo FLORIDA GEROGIA LINE) landed his first #1 as a solo artist with "5 Foot 9" (NET NEWS 11/14). Written by HUBBARD, JON NITE, ROSS COPPERMAN and KEITH URBAN, "Dancin' In The Country" was the title track of HUBBARD's debut solo EP, released earlier this year.

This week's second most added single is BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT artist KELSEA BALLERINI's "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)," which launches with a total of 42 stations, 41 of them new this week. Newcomer MEGAN MORONEY's debut single for ARISTA NASHVILLE, " TENNESSEE Orange," is the week's third most added with 29 new stations, and 41 historical adds.

