Forsyth (Photo: Devlin Funeral Home)

Former PITTSBURGH radio personality B.J. FORSYTH was killed in a car crash SUNDAY (12/4) in CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA. He was 46. Police report that FORSYTH's car was hit by a U-HAUL truck which ran a red light; DARREN MARTIN of ALIQUIPPA, PA, the U-HAUL driver, has been charged with DUI, involuntary manslaughter, homicide-by-vehicle, and other charges in connection with the crash.

FORSYTH was a personality at WZPT (STAR 100.7), WDRV (96.1 THE RIVER)/WKST (96.1 KISS), and WWSW (3WS)/PITTSBURGH before leaving radio to do technical work and most recently served as Scrum Master and Development Manager at LIBSYN.

Visitation will be THURSDAY 2-4p and 6-8p (ET) at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME in CRANBERRY TWP., PA, with a funeral on FRIDAY at 11a. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to CROSSROADS CHURCH or MASONIC LODGE #716; a GOFUNDME campaign has been set up in support of FORSYTH's family here.

