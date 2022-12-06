Ainsworth (Photo: Grant Mohrman)

Former BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Controller MELANIE AINSWORTH has joined BURBANK, CA-based independent publisher, record label and management firm POSITION MUSIC as CFO.

"I am excited to have MELANIE join the POSITION MUSIC executive team," said POSITION MUSIC Pres./CEO TYLER BACON. "We have truly entered a new phase of the company that requires significantly more financial sophistication than we needed during the first 20+ years of the company. We are deploying significant capital in our frontline publishing and record business along with multiple catalog acquisitions. MELANIE will play a crucial role in managing the financial strategy and the additional forecasting, reporting and accounting needs the company now has."

AINSWORTH added, “I am thrilled beyond words to be joining the impressive team that TYLER has built here at POSITION MUSIC. I feel honored that he has entrusted me to lead the charge in the financial oversight of the company. I’m excited to hit the ground running and to use my previous experience to help POSITION MUSIC continue to be one of the leading independent music company powerhouses.”

AINSWORTH spent eight years at NASHVILLE-based BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, where her duties included its publishing arm, BIG MACHINE MUSIC.

