Haggerty, Pizer and Riggs (Photo: Farris, Self & Moore)

NASHVILLE-based music business management firm FARRIS, SELF & MOORE (FSM) has promoted Operations, Contracts, and Royalty Manager ELAINA RIGGS to Dir./Operations and Client Managers GATOR PIZER and HANNAH HAGGERTY to Associate Business Managers.

FSM partner STEPHANIE SELF said, "GATOR, HANNAH and ELAINA are strong leaders, and are passionate about their work, clients and FSM as a whole. They fully encompass our firm’s core values of being all-in and innovative, while providing a boutique feel to their clients. We are thrilled to recognize these individuals and their well-deserved promotions. We are grateful to have them as a part of our team at FSM."

