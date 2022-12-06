-
WBEN (95.7 Ben-FM)/Philadelphia Sets Annual 'Adopt A Family Radiothon'
by Tom Cunningham
December 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Variety Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN-FM)/PHILADELPHIA is once again presenting their annual “Adopt A Family Radiothon" on WEDNESDAY (12/7). The station’s air staff will be in the studio all day, and will be joined by celebrity guests as they re-engage with the VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA/DELAWARE VALLEY.
The “Adopt A Family Program” purchases meals, clothing and gifts for hundreds of less fortunate families in the PHILADELPHIA region. Last year’s event assisted over 1,000 needy families.