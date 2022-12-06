Holiday Helpers

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Variety Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN-FM)/PHILADELPHIA is once again presenting their annual “Adopt A Family Radiothon" on WEDNESDAY (12/7). The station’s air staff will be in the studio all day, and will be joined by celebrity guests as they re-engage with the VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA/DELAWARE VALLEY.

The “Adopt A Family Program” purchases meals, clothing and gifts for hundreds of less fortunate families in the PHILADELPHIA region. Last year’s event assisted over 1,000 needy families.

« see more Net News