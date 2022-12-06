Coming In January

ST. VINCENT is hosting a new podcast on Rock history for DOUBLE ELVIS and AUDIBLE. "HISTORY LISTEN: ROCK," debuting JANUARY 12th, will tell stories from music history like the original recording of "Hound Dog" by BIG MAMA THORNTON, the SEX PISTOLS' American tour, and tales of BAD BRAINS, the ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, JIMI HENDRIX, PATTI SMITH, and others.

ST. VINCENT, who previously appeared in an episode of AUDIBLE's "WORDS + MUSIC" podcast, said, “It's been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don't get the recognition they should. When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

“At DOUBLE ELVIS, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently,” said DOUBLE ELVIS Co-Founder BRADY SADLER. “HISTORY LISTEN will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with AUDIBLE on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio.”

