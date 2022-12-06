Lineup Announced

BONNEVILLE Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO has announced the lineup for next year's COUNTRY IN THE PARK show, MAY 5th and 6th at THE GRANDSTANDS at CAL EXPO in SACRAMENTO. The two-day event kicks off on FRIDAY (5/5) with performances by LADY A, BRETT ELDREDGE, JOE NICHOLS, RESTLESS ROAD, and KYLIE MORGAN, followed by sets from CHRIS YOUNG, JUSTIN MOORE, MADDIE & TAE, BRELAND and COREY KENT on SATURDAY (5/6).

The event will also feature 12 hometown bands performing on the Rising Country Stars stage, food, and activities including a rock wall and mechanical bull.

Tickets for COUNTRY IN THE PARK 2023 go on sale this FRIDAY (12/9) at 9a (ET).





