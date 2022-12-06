Digital Collectibles

WARNER MUSIC GROUP and blockchain firms LGND.io and POLYGON COMPANIES are collaborating on a digital collectibles platform, LGND MUSIC, launching in JANUARY 2023 and including a collaboration with WMG's SPINNIN' RECORDS.

“We are beyond thrilled to finally announce this monumental and ground-breaking partnership with WARNER MUSIC GROUP and POLYGON,” said LGND MUSIC CEO MICHAEL ROCKWELL. “We’ve been working for over a year to deliver the best-in-class blockchain experience for passionate music lovers all over the world, and look forward to innovative and unique content from all types of WMG artists. With the strong support of the POLYGON ecosystem, LGND MUSIC is poised to help evolve the entire music industry.”

WMG Chief Digital Officer/EVP/Business Development OANA RUXANDRA said, “We are incredibly excited about the ways in which evolving technologies are changing and challenging the music industry. There is tremendous untapped potential for artists to interact with their fans and to monetize that fandom. And, as we continue to lean in and drive forward, WMG’s partnership with LGND and POLYGON will help our artists to experiment with and build across Web3 technologies in order to grow and engage their communities.”

POLYGON STUDIOS CEO RYAN WYATT said, “Web3 has the power to transform the music industry for both artists and fans. The way that we own and experience music is evolving, by fully embracing decentralized technologies and collectibles, this exclusive partnership between POLYGON, LGND, and WMG represents an exciting milestone for the music industry. Polygon is proud to be powering this innovative initiative that will elevate music ownership and bring more music lovers and artists to Web3.”

« see more Net News