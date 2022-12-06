Country Artists To Watch 2023

Music streaming service PANDORA has released its predictions of which 10 emerging Country artists are expected to make the biggest strides in 2023. PANDORA's "Country Artists to Watch in 2023" list is compiled using listener data and programmer insights.

The 2023 list includes AVERY ANNA, CATIE OFFERMAN, CHASE WRIGHT, COREY KENT, DALTON DOVER, DRAKE MILLIGAN, GEORGIA WEBSTER, JACKSON DEAN, MADELINE EDWARDS, and MEGAN MORONEY.

Listen to PANDORA's "Artists to Watch" playlist here.

