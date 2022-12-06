Breakthrough Live Special Out Now

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's BRELAND and AMAZON MUSIC have exclusively released BRELAND & FRIENDS: AMAZON MUSIC LIVE (BREAKTHROUGH LIVE), available now on AMAZON MUSIC. The set features six songs recorded live at the inaugural AMAZON MUSIC BREAKTHROUGH SPOTLIGHT ARTIST charity concert, “BRELAND & Friends,” held on APRIL 12th at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM to benefit the OASIS CENTER in NASHVILLE. It features performances from NELLY, DIERKS BENTLEY, SAM HUNT, CHARLES KELLEY, THOMAS RHETT, SEAFORTH and host BRELAND.

BRELAND said of the project, “'BRELAND & Friends' was the most special night of my year for several reasons. First, we were able to raise $140,000 for the OASIS CENTER, an organization that helps teens in crisis in the greater NASHVILLE community. Second, it was my first time headlining the RYMAN, which is one of my favorite and one of the most historic venues in AMERICA. Lastly, I was able to bring out so many of my friends and collaborators in Country music, and for a great cause. To be able to package those unforgettable moments and release them on AMAZON MUSIC is incredible, and I’m hoping listeners feel the same magic I did on that stage.”

Track List for BRELAND & FRIENDS: AMAZON MUSIC LIVE (BREAKTHROUGH LIVE):

1. Praise The Lord (featuring THOMAS RHETT)

2. High Horse (featuring NELLY)

3. Told You I Could Drink (featuring CHARLES KELLEY)

4. Beers On Me (featuring DIERKS BENTLEY)

5. My Truck (featuring SAM HUNT)

6. Alone At The Ranch (featuring SEAFORTH)

« see more Net News