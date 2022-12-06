Podcast Versions Coming

Romance novel publisher HARLEQUIN is getting into the podcast game in partnership with AUDIO UP, which will adapt 52 of HARLEQUIN's novels into podcasts.

“By unlocking stories from their wildly popular MONTANA MAVERICKS series and books like 'Rogue Stallion,' we’re creating an entire HARLEQUIN Audio Universe that will do for podcasting what Yellowstone has done for cable television,” said AUDIO UP Chief Creative Officer JIMMY JELLINEK. “There are tens of millions of listeners out there who have never heard a podcast before who will tune in to hear these stories and only these stories.”

"When (CENTINEL MEDIA CEO) CRAIG (CEGIELSKI) asked me if we wanted a bite of this juicy apple we didn’t flinch and simply said ‘yes.’ We see this as a watershed moment for AUDIO UP,” said AUDIO UP CEO JARED GUTSTADT. “We have built an incredibly powerful content funnel powered by some the biggest media lanes across the audio universe. With these partners, we can fully take advantage of the massive and devoted audience funnel that HARLEQUIN provides. Simply put this is the largest scale book IP to podcast adaptation of all time. To my knowledge no one has ever taken on a catalogue of this scope and size all at once.”

HARLEQUIN EVP/Publisher BRENT LEWIS said, "HARLEQUIN is the world’s largest romance publisher, selling two books every second worldwide. We’re expanding into additional formats to bring the uplifting and entertaining stories HARLEQUIN is known for to new audiences and current fans. This collaboration with AUDIO UP and CENTINEL MEDIA presents the perfect opportunity to enhance our brand by reaching out to podcast listeners.”

CEGIELSKI, whose company is partnered with HARLEQUIN on television and film projects and is working on the development and curation of the stories, said, “This endeavor signals the passion for HARLEQUIN’s content across all media platforms. AUDIO UP’s pedigree in the soundscape arena makes them the perfect partner to captivate HARLEQUIN’s fanbase of over 50 million global readers who are hungry for more.”

« see more Net News