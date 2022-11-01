Swifties Sue Ticketmaster

BILLBOARD is reporting that over two dozen SWIFTIES are suing TICKETMASTER over the TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS tour on sale disaster last month. They are accusinbg the company of “anticompetitive conduct,” fraud and other forms of wrongdoing. The complaint was filed FRIDAY (12/2) in a LOS ANGELES court and called TICKETMASTER a “monopoly that is only interested in taking every dollar it can from a captive public.”

“In markets without a singular, monopolistic company, charging prices and fees like TICKETMASTER would be impossible,” lawyers for the fans wrote. “And TICKETMASTER does not do anything to justify these higher costs. TICKETMASTER’s service is not superior or reliable; the massive disaster of the TAYLOR SWIFT presale is evidence enough of this.”

BILLBOARD also reported the lawsuit accused TICKETMASTER of intentionally misleading fans ahead of the sale, both by offering more presale codes than it had tickets to sell, and by allowing bots and scalpers into the sale. And because of the company’s unfair control over the secondary resale market, the TAYLOR fans say TICKETMASTER was “eager to allow this arrangement.”

The lawsuit comes three weeks after the November 15th presale, which saw widespread service delays and website crashes as millions of fans tried – and many failed – to buy tickets for SWIFT’s 2023 Eras Tour (NET NEWS 11/20).

