Sold

WSBH FM, LLC is selling Classic Hits WSBH (98.5 THE BEACH)/SATELLITE BEACH-MELBOURNE, FL to MARC RADIO ORLANDO, LLC for $3.25 million ($162,500 escrow deposit, $2,837,500 cash at closing, $250,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, SUMMITMEDIA has turned in the licenses for KPRP-A/HONOLULU (held by SM-KRTR-AM, LLC) and KKNE-A/WAIPAHU, HI (SM-KKNE-AM, LLC), in letters dated MONDAY (12/5).

