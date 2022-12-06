Smith

PREMIERE NETWORKS will offer an exclusive CHRISTMAS special for Country radio hosted by AFTER MIDNITE host and Country artist GRANGER SMITH. The four-hour, barter-free AFTER MIDNITE WITH GRANGER SMITH PRESENTS: A SMITH FAMILY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL will feature SMITH and his brothers, TYLER and PARKER, as they reflect on their favorite traditions and what CHRISTMAS was like growing up in TEXAS. Listeners will also get an insider's view of the SMITH family farm as SMITH’s wife AMBER, their daughter LONDON and sons LINCOLN and baby MAVERICK share how they celebrate the true meaning of the holiday.

In addition, Country music stars, including BLAKE SHELTON, THOMAS RHETT and LUKE BRYAN, will reveal some of their CHRISTMAS traditions, fond memories, favorite gifts and more, presented alongside a mix of holiday-themed songs.

AFTER MIDNITE WITH GRANGER SMITH PRESENTS: A SMITH FAMILY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL is available to affiliates and open markets to air any time over the holiday through JANUARY 2nd, 2023. Interested stations can contact PREMIERE NETWORKS’ Affiliate Sales department at Affiliates@PremiereNetworks.com.

