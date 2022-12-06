Let's Do It Again!

AUDACY Top 40 KLUC (98.5 KLUC)/LAS VEGAS morning host CHET BUCHANAN is up in the air once again for the 24th annual CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE. The fun begins tomorrow (12/08) at 6a (PT) and runs for twelve days, ending on DECEMBER 19th at 10a (PT).

Once again, CHET will live and broadcast from atop a 30-foot high scaffold to bring awareness to the children and families in southern NEVADA that need a little extra help this holiday season. His goal is to raise one more dollar, one more toy, one more bike than last year. 2021 totals were: $651,016 in cash and gift cards, 7,926 bikes and 42 COCA COLA semi-trailers full of toys for the kids. More here.





2021's Wall Of Wheels





