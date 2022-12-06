WMAL's Operation Fisher House

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON, D.C., raised over $405,000 during the 20th annual RADIOTHON benefiting the FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION. This year’s fundraising event was held on DECEMBER 1st and 2nd, and featured popular WMAL hosts’ interviews with families of injured veterans that have benefited from the donations made in past WMAL RADIOTHONS

WMAL listeners have donated nearly $8.5 million dollars over the last 20 years to support the efforts of the FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION, which provides housing to families of injured military members and veterans who are undergoing treatment. Group homes at BETHESDA, WALTER REED, THE VA, DOVER AIR FORCE BASE and at military and VA medical centers around the world offer a comfortable place for loved ones to live while remaining close to their injured family members.

Commented FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION Chairman/CEO KEN FISHER, “Our partnership with WMAL has stood the test of time and is one we are forever grateful for. Over the years, the dedication and contributions of WMAL to military and veteran families has been profound. We are so thankful to their generous listeners who have given so much for the past 20 years.”

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/News-Talk/WMAL PD BILL HESS added, “Year after year, our listeners step up with support for injured veterans and their families. As the FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION approaches its 100th house worldwide, it’s rewarding to know our listeners play such a large role in the organization’s ability to serve the families of our wounded servicemen and women.”



For more information or to donate to the FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION, go here.

