Fox Sports Radio Utah

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Adult Hits KXFF-K256CD-K270BV (DAVE-FM)/ST. GEORGE-CEDAR CITY, UT has flipped to Sports as FOX SPORTS RADIO UTAH.

FSR previously aired in the market on CANYON MEDIA SPORTS Sports KAZZ-K226CM-K237GA-K258DS (THE FAN SPORTS NETWORK). KXFF is the second all-Sports station in the TOWNSQUARE cluster, jjoining KHKR-K249EQ (ESPN 97.7).

The news was first reported by RADIO INSIGHT.

