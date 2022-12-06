-
KXFF/St. George-Cedar City, UT Flips To Sports
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Adult Hits KXFF-K256CD-K270BV (DAVE-FM)/ST. GEORGE-CEDAR CITY, UT has flipped to Sports as FOX SPORTS RADIO UTAH.
FSR previously aired in the market on CANYON MEDIA SPORTS Sports KAZZ-K226CM-K237GA-K258DS (THE FAN SPORTS NETWORK). KXFF is the second all-Sports station in the TOWNSQUARE cluster, jjoining KHKR-K249EQ (ESPN 97.7).
The news was first reported by RADIO INSIGHT.